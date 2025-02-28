Puri/Bhubaneswar: Aligning with the mission spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Odisha government is committed to build a healthier and more equitable future for all its citizens, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the 9th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in India's Public Healthcare System.

Odisha hosted the summit for the first time. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at Puri, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence that the blessings of Lord Jagannath would help the state achieve success in its ongoing health initiatives and accelerate progress towards the realization of national healthcare goals.

A significant milestone in Odisha's healthcare journey will be the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana alongside the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana, enabling citizens to access affordable and quality healthcare services at 29,000 empanelled government and private hospitals across the nation. This initiative will benefit all citizens, including migrant workers, and strengthen the state’s health and economic ecosystem by linking Odisha to the national healthcare system, said the Chief Minister.

Majhi highlighted the recent appointment of 3,537 health personnel across the state and shared plans to fill 5,000 doctor vacancies in the near future. He also said that eight new nursing colleges will be opened to strengthen our healthcare workforce. Two new medical colleges will be opened shortly in Phulbani and Angul, during the next academic year, 2025-26. Four more dental colleges will also be opened in the near future, he highlighted the state’s initiatives for enhancing health education.

Saying that the state would convert its 7,358 Urban & Rural PHC & Sub Centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, he informed that new buildings for 1,338 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be constructed in the next financial year.

"Our vision for Sustha Odisha is inspired by the timeless Sanskrit verse, ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Bhadrani Pashyantu’ – may all be happy, may all be free from illness," he said.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is steadfast in its commitment to revolutionizing the healthcare system by focusing on preventive, promotive, and comprehensive measures. These measures are not only aimed at eradicating health challenges but also at enhancing the capacity of healthcare personnel, starting from grassroots workers like the dedicated ASHA workers.

The National Health Policy envisions a future where primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare sectors grow in a holistic manner, driving positive change at every level, Union Health Minister informed.

While financial resources to strengthen healthcare infrastructure are abundant, the key to progress lies in a positive and pragmatic outlook from all quarters. India is making notable strides in health outcomes, with declining rates in crucial indicators such as Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), malaria, tuberculosis, and under-5 mortality rates—all thanks to the tireless efforts of grassroots workers and community health workers, he elaborated.

Nadda also encouraged the state Health departments to work closely with public representatives to maximize the impact of public health campaigns and policies. As a bright example, he cited Dr. Sambit Patra, the Member of Parliament from Puri and another guest of the Summit, who, before becoming a lawmaker, was a doctor. Dr. Patra's experience underscores the importance of collaboration between healthcare professionals and lawmakers in driving effective public health initiatives.

One of the landmark initiatives being undertaken by the government is the establishment of Cancer Day Care Centers in every district across the country, aiming to bring quality cancer care closer to the people. This is complemented by a nationwide push to make healthcare accessible to even the most remote regions of India through telemedicine services, ensuring that individuals living in far-flung areas receive the medical care they need, he signed off.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling stated that Odisha has made tremendous progress in improving healthcare outcomes, thanks to our unwavering commitment to health equity and accessibility. The increase in institutional deliveries, the declining Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), and the consistent reduction in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) are all testament to our dedicated efforts. With Odisha achieving the first rank in full immunization coverage, at 90.5 per cent, we are on the path to ensuring the health of every citizen is prioritized.

Moreover, Odisha Cancer Care Programme ensures that chemotherapy is available to cancer patients across 32 centers in District Headquarters Hospitals, offering essential treatment services to those in need, Minister Mahaling added.

At the National Summit, key officials shared their insights on improving healthcare in India:

Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare at the Centre emphasized that "The sole aim of the Union Government is capacity and performance building at the grassroots level. Empowering local institutions and improving health outcomes at the community level remain government’s primary focus."

Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and MD, National Health Mission, highlighted the Centre’s commitment to enhancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare by stating that the Government is particularly focused on the improvement of drugs and diagnostics.

Aswathy S., Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, in Odisha offered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the participants and dignitaries for their valuable contributions to the summit.

The summit saw the participation of senior officers from the Centre, states and Union Territories, alongside esteemed delegates, working together to address the pressing challenges of the healthcare sector.