Bhubaneswar: In an effort to address the shortage of Doctors in hospitals across Odisha, the State Government has directed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to initiate the recruitment process for 5,822 Doctors, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced.

Responding to a query from BJP MLA from Brahmagiri, Upasna Mohapatra during the Odisha Legislative Assembly session, the Health Minister revealed Odisha is facing a significant shortfall of medical professionals. Out of the approved 19,984 doctor positions, 6,760 remain vacant.

To bridge this gap, OPSC will soon release advertisements to recruit 5,822 doctors, following the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Mahaling stated. He added this recruitment drive would help alleviate the Doctor shortage in hospitals across the state.

During the Assembly session, the Brahmagiri MLA raised concerns over inadequate healthcare services in her constituency. She pointed out the Community Health Centre in Rebana Nuagaon is struggling due to the presence of only a lone temporary Medical Superintendent.

Additionally, the Khajuria Primary Health Centre is functioning without a doctor, making it difficult for residents to access proper healthcare. She sought clarifications on the Government’s plans to resolve these pressing issues.