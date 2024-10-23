Bhubaneswar: As many as 6,025 teachers will be recruited for Government Secondary Schools in Odisha. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission notified for the appointment of these teachers as the Leave Training Reserve teachers.

Out of 6,025 teachers, 1,988 will be women teachers. A total of 681 Physical Education Teachers and 5,344 TGT Arts, TGT Science, Hindi, Classical (Sanskrit) teachers will be recruited.

The notification added Group-B service teachers will receive a pay of ₹35,400 per month and Group-C service teachers will get ₹29,200 per month, the notification added.

Candidates will be able to apply online from October 30, 2024. The last date for submission of online application is December 2, 2024.

The selection for the teacher posts will be done on the basis of preliminary examination and main written examination.

The notification added the exams will be conducted in both Odia and English medium except language paper.