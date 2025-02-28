Bhubaneswar: The second installment of money under Subhadra Yojana will be released on March 8 covering around 1 crore women beneficiaries, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

“As promised, Subhadra Yojana would reach 1 crore traget. At least 1 crore women will receive their money during a special programme on March 8 in Berhampur," she said.

So far, total 98 lakh women have been benefitted under the scheme in last four phases of first installment.

Subhadra scheme was launched on September 17, 2024, after formation of BJP government in Odisha. While Rs 5,000 was credited to bank accounts of 25 women beneficiaries in first phase, around 39 lakh women were benefitted under the scheme in the second phase on Oct 9 last year. The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24 and more than 18 lakh women beneficiaries received Rs 5,000 amount on February 8, 2025.

The state government is targetting to include 1 crore eligible women under the scheme. The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.