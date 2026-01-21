Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to phase out all diesel-run Ama Buses from the roads and replace them entirely with electric vehicles. Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra informed that only EV buses will operate under the Ama Bus service in the coming days.

According to the minister, all existing diesel buses will be gradually scrapped, and new electric buses will be introduced in a phased manner. The move is aimed at reducing pollution and promoting sustainable urban transport across the state.

Expansion and Reforms in Ama Bus Service

The announcement comes a day after a review meeting on Ama Bus operations, where several reforms were discussed. The meeting, chaired by Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, focused on improving safety, inclusivity and service expansion.

One of the key decisions taken was to induct women as drivers in the Ama Bus service. As part of this initiative, 20 women candidates from Capital Region Urban Transport will be sent to Pune on January 31 for specialised training in electric bus driving.

Driver Training and Safety Measures

The minister also announced that a dedicated driver training institute will be set up at the CRUT depot. The institute will provide training in practical driving skills, traffic rules, lane discipline, road safety and behavioural aspects.

To enhance commuter safety, alcohol testing for Ama Bus drivers has been made mandatory. Over the last year, 1.97 lakh alcohol tests were conducted. Nineteen drivers were found to have violated the norms, following which they were arrested and their licences suspended for three months as per the law.