Bhubaneswar: In a major push to strengthen agricultural infrastructure, the Odisha Government will establish model mandis in all 30 districts by 2026, Co-Operation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta announced on Friday.

“If needed, larger districts will have two mandis, taking the total number of model mandis to 38 across 30 districts by next year,” the Minister said. Each mandi will be equipped with modern amenities including drinking water, toilets, restrooms, electricity, parking spaces, and food outlets operated by women Self Help Groups (SHGs), he added.

The Minister presented the design blueprint of the model mandi to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at a review meeting held earlier in the day.

The initiative aligns with the BJP government’s broader agenda to upgrade rural infrastructure. Following its formation in 2024 under Chief Minister Majhi, the government had committed to developing cold storage facilities in every sub-division and transforming existing mandis into model mandis.