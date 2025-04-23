Bhubaneswar: The state government will establish five special fast-track courts in Odisha to deal with women-related cases.

This was revealed by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

“The state government has initiated process to set up five special fast-track courts in Odisha to deal with women-related cases. We have discussed the issue with the Orissa High Court,” said the Law Minister.

Establishment of the special fast-track courts will ensure speedy justice in cases related to violence and abuse against the women. These courts will be instrumental in raising conviction rate in women-related cases, added the Minister.

“We will set up five fast-track courts to deal with women-related cases in the state in the first phase. Later, steps will be taken to establish such courts in all 314 blocks in Odisha,” said the Minister.

In a related development, the state government has expedited the process to set up as many as 46 new courts in Odisha.

The Law Department has decided to set up 40 new Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-JMFC courts and six new Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-JMFC courts in the state.

In another development, the Orissa High Court has transferred as many as 54 judicial officers in the state.