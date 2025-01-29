Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to establish an exclusive industrial park for women entrepreneurs in Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed this during women business leaders’ roundtable at Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 here today.

The roundtable was organised at the Odisha government’s flagship investors’ summit to foster women empowerment.

The state government will also open a special cell in the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) for women entrepreneurs, revealed the Chief Minister.

“Our government has decided to establish an exclusive industrial park to support and nurture women entrepreneurs in Odisha. A special cell will be opened in IPICOL to provide assistance and opportunities for women-led business,” said the Chief Minister.

These initiatives mark a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and sustainable business ecosystem, where women entrepreneurs can thrive and contribute to Odisha’s economic growth, added the Chief Minister.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025 at Janata Maidan here yesterday (January 28) in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw among others.

Several top business leaders of India including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal and Karan Adani attended the conclave.

The state government received investment intents worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore on the first day of the summit.