Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will set up a textile plant in Bhadrak district to provide employment opportunities to youngsters, informed Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

Replying to Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous to her question in ongoing Assembly session, the Minister told the House about the setting up of the textile park in Bhadrak.

"A mega feed cracker unit will be set up at Paradip. The by-product of the plant will be used in the textile park in Bhadrak. The project will be carried out in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)," the Minister said in his statement.

In March last year, the state cabinet chaired by then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved an incentive proposal of the IOCL for setting up a mega dual feed cracker unit at Paradip at an investment of Rs 58,042 Crore.

The dual feed cracker unit will produce ethylene, poly propylene, poly vinyl chloride (PVC), phenol, iso-propyl alcohol (IPA) for total capacity of 2,822 tonne per annum (KTA).

On the government's initiatives to address unemployment in the state, he told the Congress legislator that focus is being laid on setting up more MSME parks in Odisha.

"The employment rate will increase if more MSME units will come up. Odisha has many large-scale industries. In the budget 2024-25, the government has made allocation for setting up industrial parks. The steps are being taken to make educated engineers more self-reliant as per MSME Development Policy 2022," Swain said.

The government is also working towards paving the way for more income for young women. A post-matric scholarsphip is being given to girls under Sudakshya scheme to impart education and technical training by providing them accomodations in hostels, the Minister further said.