Bhubaneswar: In a move to reduce road accidents caused by a shortage of trained heavy vehicle drivers, the Odisha Government has decided to establish three new Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTRs) in Angul, Sambalpur, and Koraput districts. Each centre will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

The Commerce and Transport Department has written to the Collectors of the three districts, urging them to include the IDTR projects under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Rules. The department has also submitted a proposal to the Planning and Convergence Department to approve funding for these projects from DMF resources.

Following the proposal, the Planning and Convergence Department has directed that the projects be forwarded to the DMF Trusts of the respective districts for implementation as per Odisha DMF Rules, Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) guidelines, and other relevant provisions.

Transport Commissioner has been asked to prepare and submit detailed project reports (DPRs) to the DMF Trusts of Angul, Koraput, and Sambalpur for approval and fund release. “Necessary steps may be taken for sanction and release of funds after receipt of the proposal from the Transport Commissioner,” wrote Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department.

Under the Centre’s scheme, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) will provide Rs 17.25 crore per IDTR as financial assistance. The remaining amount—approximately Rs 7 to 8 crore per centre—will be met from DMF funds. Once the Central funds are received, the DMF contribution will be reimbursed to the respective Trusts.

Odisha already operates four IDTRs—at Chhatia (Jajpur), Berhampur (Ganjam), Keonjhar, and Bonai (Sundargarh). The drivers trained in these institutes have maintained an accident-free record, reflecting the success of the initiative.

With the addition of the new centres, the state government aims to further strengthen road safety and professional driver training infrastructure across Odisha.