Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today announced a major initiative to strengthen road connectivity in disaster-prone regions of the State. Under the plan, 500 km of rural roads will be upgraded at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore.

According to a resolution issued by the Rural Development Department, the works will be taken up under the MMSY–Disaster Resilient Roads Scheme. The scheme will be implemented over a five-year period from 2025-26 to 2029-30, with funding drawn entirely from the State budget.

The Department stated the project aims to create all-weather, disaster-resilient road infrastructure to ensure reliable transportation, improve access to essential services, and support communities in disaster-affected areas.