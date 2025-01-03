Bhubaneswar: Bringing cheers among the Kho Kho supporters and followers, the Odisha Government has decided to provide sponsorship to the National Kho Kho teams.

After extending support to the National Hockey men’s and women’s teams, Odisha is supporting the National teams of another sport, showcasing the State’s intention to promote sports and sportspersons.

As per a decision of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha will sponsor the National Kho Kho Men’s and Women’s teams for a period of three years. The sponsorship will be valid from January 2025 till December 2027.

The State Government will spend ₹5 crore annually for the Kho Kho teams sponsorship, said official sources at the Chief Minister’s Office. The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) will provide the sponsorship amount.

The move is expected to enhance the image of Odisha in the sports sector both at the national and global levels.

Odisha’s Kho Kho sponsorship decision comes at a time when India is going to host host the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. The landmark event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi from January 13 to 19, 2025.

A total of 16 teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions, representing six continents will participate in the Kho Kho World Cup.

It is worth to mention here that the Odisha government has extended its sponsorship to Hockey India till 2036. Earlier, the Government had announced its sponsorhip to the National Hoekcy teams till 2033.