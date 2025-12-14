Bhubaneswar: With an aim to attract investments, improve ease of doing business, and generate large-scale employment in the life sciences sector, the Odisha Government will unveil the Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025 at the upcoming ‘Odisha Pharma Summit 2025’.

Official sources said the summit will be held on December 16 in Bhubaneswar.

The event aims to bring together pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturers, startups and innovators, healthcare experts, investors, and other key industry stakeholders to explore emerging opportunities in Odisha’s rapidly growing pharmaceuticals sector.

On the occasion, the state government will also announce the development of two dedicated industrial parks — a Pharmaceutical Park and a Medical Devices Park — to strengthen healthcare manufacturing infrastructure and accelerate industry growth.

The summit will also witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the Odisha Government and leading companies.

The programme will feature an Industry Perspective Session, during which senior industry leaders will share insights on business enablers, research and development, and Odisha’s evolving role as a competitive destination for healthcare manufacturing.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, along with other senior government officials, are scheduled to attend the summit.