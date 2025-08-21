New Delhi: Odisha has emerged as the top-performing state in the country in terms of fund utilisation under the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY 2.0).

The achievement was revealed during a review meeting chaired by Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Odisha ranked first among all states and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with 83% of the total project outlay utilised since the scheme’s inception.

The project, spanning FY 2021-22 to 2025-26, has a total outlay of ₹759.27 crore with a 60:40 funding ratio between the Centre and the State.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who attended the review, informed seven additional projects have been sanctioned under WDC-PMKSY 2.0 for FY 2025-26. These projects will cover 30,212 hectares with a total outlay of ₹82.10 crore. He added the initiatives will enhance the productive potential of rainfed and degraded land through integrated watershed management.

Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Principal Secretary (Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment) Arabinda Kumar Padhee, and other senior officials also participated in the review through video conferencing.