Bhubaneswar: A tourist reportedly died at Konark Eco-Retreat in Odisha’s Puri district today.

The deceased has been identified as Md. Alam Hussain of Patia area in the capital city here.

Hussain had booked a cottage at the eco-retreat. He along with his wife had reached the eco-retreat for a vacation yesterday.

Hussain developed some health complications around the noon. He was immediately rushed to a community health centre (CHC) at Gop. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

On being informed, the police reached the hospital and seized the body before sending it for postmortem. The cops have launched a probe to find out the reason behind Hussain’s death.

Husssain’s family members, meanwhile, claimed that he was suffering from sugar-related complications.