Bhubaneswar: Masked robbers have reportedly looted Rs 15 lakh from a trader in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

The incident took place in Raighar area of Nabarangpur today.

At least six robbers waylaid trader Abdul Ansari of Pathan Sahi and two of his aides while they were on their way to the weekly haat at Chhatabeda under Parua gram panchayat around the noon.

The robbers attacked Ansari and his aides before looting Rs 15 lakh from the trader by frightening him at the gunpoint.

Ansari sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals.

The broad daylight robbery occurred a few days after two robbers looted gold jewellery weighing around 100 gram and Rs 18 lakh in cash from the residence of a businessman at Nabarangpur town.

The robbers armed with sharp weapons entered the residence of businessman Saroj Mohanty at Nabarangpur Darubandha Sahi at around 6.30 pm on January 13.

They attacked Mohanty’s wife Amita, who was alone in the house, and threatened to kill her.

They asked Amita to open their almirah by threatening her at knife point.

Once Amita opened the lock of the almirah, the two robbers tied her hands and stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth before looting the jewellery and cash.