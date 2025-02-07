Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the ODI match between India and England at Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack city on February 9 (Sunday).

The cops have issued the traffic advisory as huge gathering is expected at Barabati Stadium during the net practice of the two teams on February 8 (Saturday) and during the ODI match on February 9.

In view of the security concern of the players as well as to ensure free flow of traffic, the Commissionerate Police has imposed certain traffic restrictions in Cuttack city on February 8 and 9.

The traffic restrictions will be in force from 1 pm to 9 pm on February 8 and from 8 am to till the end of the ODI match on February 9.

As per the traffic advisory:

The vehicles coming through the Ring Road from the direction of Mata Matha will be diverted to the right at Gada before reaching the Gadagadia Temple. They will park their vehicles at the Lower Bali Yatra Ground. Vehicles having CAR PASS may take a left turn at Bamboo Depo Gada and park their vehicles at the Upper Bali Yatra Ground. The vehicles coming from Howrah Motor Chhak and Mani Sahoo Chhak shall not be allowed to proceed towards Madhusudan Sqr. from Grinnar Hotel Chhak. They may use the Ring road via Old Law hostel gada and park their vehicles at the Lower Bali Yatra Ground. Except two wheelers vehicles, no vehicles shall be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Biju Pattanaik Chhak and Chandi Chhak. They will park their vehicles in the parking space near Dayashram. Vehicles coming from Biju Pattnaik Chhak or Madhusudan Nagar will park their vehicles in the parking space near Ananda Bhawan Chhak i.e. Christian Padia. No vehicles will be allowed towards Bali Yatra Ground via Killa Fort from Ananda Bhawan Chhak. Vehicles coming from the direction of Dear Park or Madhusudan Nagar via the Ring Road towards the Gadagadeswara Temple will be diverted at Kartikeswar Gada and they may park their vehicles at Lower Bali Yatra padia. Vehicles coming from Samaj Office side will not be allowed to proceed towards Madhusudan Sqr. and those vehicles will be diverted at Hanuman Temple chhak. They may proceed to park their vehicles at Christian Padia via Chandi Chhak. Vehicles having PASS to park at Odisha Cricket Academy (OCA) Ground will proceed towards YMCA crossing and park their vehicles through gate No. 01 of Barabati Stadium. Vehicles coming from the direction of Reserve Police Line will be prohibited from entering towards Barabati Stadium from the side of Odisha Police Association (OPA) Chhak. No vehicles shall be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Madhusudan Statue chhak. No vehicles shall be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Lions Eye's Hospital chhak via Kill khana. They may proceed towards the parking place via Kala Vikash Kendra. No heavy vehicles shall be allowed to move on the Mahanadi and Kathajodi ring roads, as well as inside the city area, from 8 AM to 2 AM. Due to the practice session of players at Barabati Stadium on February 8, the movement of heavy vehicles are completely restricted on Mahanadi Ring Road from Chahta Chhak and Sikharpur Chhak towards Bamboo Depot, from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The above-mentioned restrictions will not applicable for the emergency vehicles (Fire and Ambulance).

Parking arrangement: