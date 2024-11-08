Bhubaneswar: The administration in Odisha’s Cuttack district has imposed certain traffic restrictions to ensure smooth movement of devotees to Dhabaleswar temple during the Panchaka and Badaosa rituals in the holy month of Kartika.

Thousands of devotees from Cuttack and several other districts of Odisha, including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur, are expected to throng Dhabaleswar shrine during Panchaka and Badaosa rituals from November 11 to 15.

Many of these devotees are likely to reach the Shaivite shrine, located on an island inside Mahanadi river near Cuttack city, through the Madhusudan bridge.

So, the district administration has imposed restrictions on the plying of heavy vehicles on Madhusudan bridge from November 11 to 15.

As per the restrictions, the heavy vehicles coming from the Cuttack side will travel on the National Highway (NH)-55 from Nuapatna Square.

Similarly, the heavy vehicles coming from the Athagarh side will travel on NH-55 from either Kakhadi Square or Nidhipur Square, said the district administration.