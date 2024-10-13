Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in Odisha’s Cuttack city for the immersion ceremony of Dussehra festival for two days starting October 14.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 7 am on October 14 to till the completion of the immersion ceremony on October 15.

As per the traffic restrictions:

1. No vehicle shall be allowed directly towards Ranihat Clock Tower from CDA, Market Complex, Post Office chhak and Bombay Hotel chhak of College Sqr. They can avail Mahanadi Ring Road from CDA Market Complex to Jobra chhak via Bombay Hotel and I Love Cuttack.

2. No vehicle shall be allowed to go from Malgodown State Bank side to College Chhak through Piligrim raod. They can go to OMP/CDA market chhak, College Square through Malgodown and Malgodown fly over bridge.

3. No vehicle shall be allowed from Mochi Sahi chhak to Clock Tower chhak directly via Ranihat High School. They can take left turn at Mochi Sahi chhak to go Clock Tower chhak or Jobra chhak via Dr. Jejeswar Rao Chhak.

4. When Medha are approaching to Ranihat chhak no vehicle shall be allowed from Bajrakabati Bridge to Ranihat chhak. They can go to Buxibazar or Mangalabag through Kesharpur bridge.

5. At the time of Medha passing at Mangalabag chhak, no vehicle shall be allowed to go from Kathagola chhak to Mangalabag chhak.

6. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Howrah Motor chhak from Matamath chhak and Vigilance gada.

7. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Mani Sahoo chhak and Mastan Dargha chhak (Tanishq) from Grinner Hotel chhak.

8. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Buxibazar chhak from Bepari sahi Durga Ghar chhak and Samaj office chhak.

9. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Pravat cinema from Meria Bazar bridge.

10. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Laxmibrass Band or Kar Palace.

11. No vehicle shall be allowed to go from Hatipokhari chhak to Jail Road chhak.

12. No vehicle shall be allowed to go from Ravenshaw Girls High School to Padhiyari library and Gouri Shankar Park. Similarly, vehicles are not allowed to go towards Gouri Shankar Park and Utkalika chhak from Dharma Sala chhak.

13. No vehicle shall be allowed to go from High Court chhak to Choudhury bazaar via Ballubazar chhak.

14. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Purnna Sahoo chhak from Municipality old gate.

15. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Purnna Sahoo chhak from Nandi Sahi.

16. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Kathajodi Ring road from Tala Telenga Bazar Hanuman Temple via Nursigha Nath Matha.

17. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Purnna Sahoo chhak from Nandi Sahi via Apananka Hotel chhak.

18. No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Purighat Gada on Kathajodi ring road from Khannagar chhak and Blue lagoon chhak.

19. Heavy vehicles and passenger buses are not allowed from Judicial Academy chhak towards Purighat. They can avail the route through Trisulia or Satichura.

The above said traffic regulations shall not apply to police, Fire Brigade, Excise, ambulance and other emergency vehicles, said a notice issued by the Commissionerate Police.

Violation of the traffic regulations will invite a minimum penalty of Rs 500. The penalty amount may go up to Rs 1,000, added the notice.