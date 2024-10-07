Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions for smooth organisation of Durga Puja in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 4 pm to 1 am in the Silver City from October 9 to 13.

The Commissionerate Police today issued a notification in this regard.

As per the traffic restrictions imposed by the Commissionerate Police:

1. No vehicle shall be allowed towards Mangalabag chhak from Howrah motor chhak. These vehicles can avail from Howra Motor chhak to Mahanadi Ring Road and proceed to Mangalabag chhak via Malha Sahi or Kathagola.

2. No vehicle shall be allowed towards Baniya Sahi and Thoria Sahi from Mangalbag old Devi Ghara. .

3. No vehicle shall be allowed to move directly from B.K Road to Ranihat chhak. These vehicles can take left turn at Bajarakabati road chhak and go through Gamhadiha, Kabaristan, Kesharpur Road towards Mangalabag or Buxibazar. They can only proceed to Mangalabag through Friends Colony, Thoria sahi Girls High school but not allowed to move towards Bania Sahi and Bhudan office. .

4. No vehicle shall be allowed to move towards Bjarakabati bridge from Kesharpur bridge, Thoria Sahi Girls High School, Gamhadiaha chahk and from Friends colony.

5. No vehicle shall be allowed towards Badhei Sahi from Thoria Sahi chhak and Bania Sahi chhak. .

6. No vehicle shall be allowed from Mochi Sahi chhak to Clock Tower chhak directly via Ranihat High School. They can take left turn at Mochi Sahi chhak to go Clock Tower chhak or Jobra chhak via Dr. Jejeswar Rao chhak.

7. Vehicles coming from Dolomundai chakk can take Mahatab Road towards Chhatra Bazar and from there towards Malgodown only..

8. No vehicles shall be allowed to pass from Chatra Bazar bridge towards Mahatab Road through Chatra Bazar or towards College Square through Pilgrim road or towards Clock Tower chhak through Canal road. Vehicles approaching from Hind Cinema Hall to Canal road can avail left side Canal road towards Malgodown or Samrat Hall.

9. No vehicle shall be allowed from Chatra Bazar Daitari Rout Potato Godown towards Bajrakabati road through Professor Pada Canal road. However vehicles approaching from Bajrakati road can pass towards Professor Pada road. .

10. No vehicle shall be allowed to pass from Chatra Bazar or Malgodown towards Dolamundai via Mahatab road.

11. Vehicle approaching from Samrat hall or Kalyani Nagar can pass through Taladanda canal and move towards Malgodown only. Vehicles coming from the Uraban Hat side canal road towards Kalyani Nagar should take the route via Andarpur Shiva Mandir along the new canal road.

12. Vehicles are allowed to move upto Malgodown Medha from Malgodam traffic post. They shall take a turn at Malgodown Puja Pendal and move towards OMP Square through Kiran Tea Shop side road, Balaji Hotel and Coal Depot but no vehicle shall be allowed to move from Malgodown Devi Ghar to Malgodown Traffic post.

13. No vehicle shall be allowed towards Malgodown flyover bridge from Malgodown. They can take left turn at starting Point of Malgodown bridge on Malgodown side and then proceed to College chhak via N.C.C Gate, Cuttack Railway Station and Ravenshaw College.

14. If there is any traffic congestion happens at Malgodown flyover bridge commuters can avail the route through Sikharpur and Jobra road.

15. No vehicle shall be allowed to Gopaljew lane, Bangali Sahi and Nadi Sahi from Pithapur and Jhola Sahi. They go to Jail road or Gouri Shankar Park via Kathagada Sahi, Dharmashala flower shop, Utkalika Sqr. by taking right turn at Phone Box chhak.

16. No vehicle can pass from Utkalika square towards Flower Shop, Kathagada Sahi or Keuta Sahi.

17. No vehicle shall be allowed directly towards Choudhury Bazar chhak from Old Jail road chhak and allow to move via Gourishankar Park Sub-Station chhak.

18. No vehicle shall be allowed towards Jaunliapatti, Keuta Sahi or Nandi shai from Purna Saho chhak. They can go to Jhola Sahi and Bangali Sahi via Municipality office and Gopal Jew lane.

19. No vehicle shall be allowed to pass from Chaudhuri Bazar chakk to Gauri Shankar Park.

20. No vehicle shall be allowed to pass from Balubazar chakk to Nimachauri chakk, Epari Govinda Jewellery chakk and Chandini chowk through High Court chakk. Vehicles approaching from State Bank or Collectorate shall not be allowed towards Chandni Chowk.

21. Vehicles approaching from Kali gali shall not be allowed towards Chandni Chowk, they can pass towards High Court chakk. .

22. Vehicles from Ganga Mandir chakk or Alam Chand chakk are not allowed towards Chandni Chowk through Nimachauri chakk, they can pass through Kaji bazar to Mehendipur towards Chandi Chowk.

23. Vehicles are not allowed towards Ganga Mandir from Kaji Bazar old Devi Ghara.

24. No vehicle shall be allowed from Chandni chowk towards Chandi chhak via Seikh Bazar. Only the vehicle approaching from Mohammadia Bazar will be allowed to access the Chandi Mandir main road..

25. During the time of Melody programme at College Chhak, vehicles coming from Clock Tower can avail Malgodown fly over bridge by taking left turn at Cuttack sweets stall then via I love Cuttack, Bombay Hotel chhak and Post Office chhak.

26. No vehicle shall be allowed towards College Chhak Devi Ghar from Bombay Hotel chhak and from Post Office chhak.

27. No vehicle shall be allowed towards Chandini Chowk from Dr. Guru Mohanty chhak, they can avail ring road after taking right turn towards Police Club gada.

28. No heavy vehicle shall be allowed to move on ring road in between Mani Mandiar chhak to Judicial Academy chhak.

29. No four wheelers and heavy vehicle shall be allowed towards OMP chhak from Nayabazar chhak. They can move to OMP chhak via Potapokhari, Kaliboda and to Press Chhak via Nuapada.

30. No heavy vehicle shall be allowed from Kandarpur to Nayabazar chhak from 4.00 PM to 12.00 AM or until the crowd breaks up.

31. No vehicle shall be allowed towards Kaliabuda from Haramani Mandap if the traffic congestion happens at Kaliabuda VUP. They shall be diverted towards Mahandi Vihar Justice chhak, Mangala Mandir chhak after taking left turn from Haramani Mandap chhak.

32. No three and four wheeler vehicle shall be allowed to move through narrow Railway under near Kaliabuda. They can avail through Mahanadi Ring Road after taking left turn at Sani Madira chhak and right turn at Kamalakanta School petrol depot side.

The above said traffic regulations shall not apply to police Fire Brigade, Excise, ambulance and other emergency vehicles, said the notification.

Violation of the traffic regulations will invite a minimum penalty of Rs 500. The penalty amount may go up to Rs 1,000, added the notice.