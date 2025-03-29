Cuttack: In light of the heatwave warnings in parts of Odisha, the State Transport Authority (STA) directed Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Additional RTOs to ensure that all buses operating in the State are equipped with essential provisions, including safe drinking water and ice packs.

During a discussion today, STA issued comprehensive guidelines prioritising the safety and well-being of passengers and drivers. Per these guidelines, buses must carry essential supplies such as safe drinking water, oral rehydration salts (ORS), ice packs, and first aid kits to help travellers cope with extreme heat.

To enhance passenger comfort, adequate cool resting spaces will be set up at bus stops, along with temporary shelters equipped with drinking water facilities. Additionally, water kiosks will be installed along highways to cater to the hydration needs of long-distance travelers.

Strict measures will be enforced to prevent overcrowding in public transport vehicles, ensuring both passenger safety and comfort. The enforcement wing will conduct rigorous inspections, and penalties will be imposed for violations.

A 24/7 control room will be operational to provide emergency assistance. It was also revealed that virtual meetings were held with neighbouring states, urging them to implement similar measures for Odisha passengers travelling there.

Public awareness campaigns will be launched in collaboration with bus and truck owners’ associations, local NGOs, and other stakeholders to educate people on precautionary steps during heatwaves. Special attention will be given to public transport services during peak heatwave hours (11 AM – 3 PM).

RTOs and ARTOs have been instructed to maintain close coordination with the district administration and STA to effectively manage any adverse situations. Medical professionals will accompany enforcement squads at bus stands and during bus inspections to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

Regular review meetings will be held to assess implementation and address any challenges.