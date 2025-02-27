Bhubaneswar: The 6th Odisha Travel Bazaar, jointly organised by the Tourism Department and FICCI, concluded in the capital city here today. The four-day event reaffirmed Odisha's position as a leading tourist destination.

The event brought together stakeholders from across the globe, facilitating meaningful discussions, business collaborations, and policy advancements to boost Odisha’s tourism sector.

On the conclusion of the 6th Odisha Travel Bazaar, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said, “Participation of people and communities will drive the growth of Odisha’s tourism sector. We are actively working to empower communities and ensure a people-first approach. By introducing the Odisha Homestay Scheme, we aim to foster community-led tourism, allowing visitors to experience authentic Odia hospitality while creating sustainable livelihoods. Similarly, with the launch of Adventure Tourism Guidelines, we will unlock new opportunities for local entrepreneurs and position Odisha as a premier adventure tourism destination."

“We are also committed to bringing women to the forefront of the tourism workforce, ensuring inclusive growth and greater economic participation. Over the years, Odisha Travel Bazaar has evolved into a catalyst for investment, business collaborations, and policy innovation, further driving Odisha’s emergence as a leading global tourism destination. Our vision is clear—to build a sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready tourism sector, making Odisha the preferred choice for both travellers and investors,” she added.

Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Tourism, said, “We are committed to elevating the State as a premier destination for travellers and investors. With progressive policies, enhanced infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, Odisha is unlocking new opportunities across MICE, adventure, eco, and wellness tourism. The 6th Odisha Travel Bazaar is a crucial platform to foster collaborations and accelerate investment-driven growth. Our vision is to position Odisha among the top tourism destinations, ensuring long-term economic impact."

“We will ensure that Odisha’s tourism sector continues to evolve dynamically, offering world-class experiences, robust infrastructure, and seamless business opportunities. The momentum we build today will define where we stand next year, as Odisha continues to emerge as a preferred global tourism and investment destination,” he added.

Over the past four days, the event witnessed more than 4,500 B2B meetings between Odisha’s tourism stakeholders and leading domestic and international tour operators, facilitating meaningful connections, new business opportunities, and collaborations that will drive the growth of Odisha's tourism sector.

The 6th Odisha Travel Bazaar successfully showcased Odisha's diverse tourism offerings to a global audience.

The event was inaugurated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Parida.

On day two, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated a grand exhibition featuring over 70 exhibitors from across Odisha.

The event also featured a successful familiarization tour for foreign tour operators, who explored Odisha's diverse attractions, including Bhitarkanika National Park, the Diamond Triangle Buddhist circuit, Konark Sun Temple, and Raghurajpur heritage village.