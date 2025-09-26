Baripada: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman has alleged third degree custodial torture at the Excise Police Station in Jashipur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The woman, Reshma Pingua of Mahardapalasa village in Jashipur block, has filed a police complaint claiming that she was beaten up mercilessly in the station washroom after being picked up from her house on the charge of selling 'Mahuli' (a local flower wine).

Though the incident took place a few days back, it came to the fore after the victim filed a formal complaint with the police following her release on bail.

As per the complaint, Reshma was forcibly arrested from her house on September 22 night by the station in-charge Subhadarshini Sahu on the charge of selling Mahuli. She was first taken to the hospital for medical examination and then asked to get a photo clicked with the seized liquor. When she refused, Sahu and another female excise officer dragged her to the washroom and thrashed her. Reshma also claimed that she sustained multiple injuries due to the assault.

After being produced in court, she was out on bail the next day. Reshma then approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused officer.

Official sources said an investigation has been initiated to probe the veracity of the allegations. Strict action will be taken if the official concerned is found guilty.