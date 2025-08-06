Angul: Cases of sexual violence continued to be reported across the State as yet another tribal woman was allegedly gangraped by three labourers in Odisha's Angul district.

Though the incident took place on Sunday evening, it came to the fore after police started investigation.

As per reports, the tribal woman, a resident of Pallahara town, had come to Chhendipada hospital for some work. After getting over with it, she was going to a relative's place along with her nephew when three youths - all labourers - allegedly gangraped her near Baraamancha village.

She reached out to the local police for help after which a case was registered. Acting on the complaint, Bagadia police, has started investigation. Further details are awaited.

In May, Angul police had arrested an autorickshaw driver Bisu Gochhayat (28) from Raigarh for the brutal rape and murder of a 25 year-old woman from Maharashtra. Bisu had confessed to have raped the woman on the side of canal road near Kendupalli village and later strangled her to death with her stole. He too was a labourer working in a firm in Maharashtra.





