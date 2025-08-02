Baripada/ Koraput: Amid growing stress on mental health, Odisha witnessed a worrying surge in suicide bid cases as yet another couple and a sports teacher reportedly attempted to end their lives today in Mayurbhanj and Koraput districts, respectively.

In Mayurbhanj, a woman lost her life while her male friend sustained critical injures after the duo attempted self-immolation in Khiching Patrasahi in Raruan tehsil. The duo reportedly attempted suicide by pouring petrol on themselves. Their charred bodies were recovered from the field by locals with the help of police.

While the woman had already succumbed, the man was rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital in a critical state.

The deceased woman was identified as Bharati Patra (34), wife of one Sanjay Naik of Jajpur and a resident of Khiching Patra Sahi. She was living at her father's place along with her husband and daughter since nine years. The injured man Harishankar Acharya belonged to Rairangpur and was the husband of Bharati's close friend Swarnalata Si. He was living in Panasi village.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Bharati and Harishankar were in an extra-marital relationship. While the exact cause of the suicide bid is being probed, police suspect it was a fallout of unsuccessful love.

Official sources confirmed that Bharati and Harishankar set themselves on fire by pouring petrol on their bodies. Locals rescued the duo and rushed the couple to Sukuruli CHC but Bharati succumbed. Harishankar was shifted to Keonjhar DHH in a critical state. "The incident took place at around 7.30 am. We were alerted about the incident at 9.15 am. A case has been registered and we are investigating the case from all possible angles," police said.

Meanwhile, in Koraput district, a government school sports teacher attempted suicide after incurring losses to the tune of lakhs in online gaming. He was identified as Rajesh Kumar Mahapatra, a sports teacher at Sadar Mahakuma High School. He was rushed to Narayanpatana hospital in a critical state but later shifted to the DHH as his condition deteriorated.