Bhubaneswar: Two Class-VI students reportedly drowned in Nagavali river in Odisha’s Rayagada district today.

The deceased were the students of a private school at Rayagada town.

As per reports, four students of the private school had visited the hanging bridge over Nagavali river at Chekaguda in the afternoon.

One of the students was swept away by the strong currents in the river after he slipped his feet at the spot. Another student met the same fate after he tried to save the first one from drowning.

The duo went missing in the river. On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to trace the two students.

After a brief search, the Fire Brigade personnel fished out the bodies of the two students.