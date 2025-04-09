Koida: Tension prevailed after two police personnel sustained major injuries after they were reportedly attacked with a knife while resolving a conflict between two families in Koida block of Odisha's Sundargarh district here today. The incident took place in C-block area of Tensa.

The victims were identified as constables Pruthviraj Parida and Shri Routray, both constables at Tensa police outpost.

As per reports, the duo, on getting information about a clash between two families in the area, rushed to the spot to resolve the matter.

However, tension escalated between the two parties when the constables arrived. While they tried to reconcile the two groups, and disarm one of them wielding an axe, another family member attacked the constables and stabbed them with a knife.

When other cops at the outpost were alerted about the stabbing incident, they immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured colleagues to the hospital.

They were first taken to Tensa hospital but one of them was later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Police, meanwhile, informed that both the accused families have been detained for interrogation and investigation into the matter is underway. Needful action will be taken for attacking the police personnel on duty, they added.