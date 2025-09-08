Subarnapur: Intensifying efforts to crackdown on drug peddling under Operation Prahaar, police today nabbed two individuals including a female and seized ganja from their car in Subarnapur district of Odisha on Monday. The arrested duo was apprehended after a long chase while the other accused managed to flee. Their identities are yet to be disclosed.

As per reports, Binika police started patrolling and vehicle checking after getting a tip-off about cannabis smuggling on that route. When they saw a car without a numberplate speeding away, they signalled it to stop. But the vehicle driver did not stop. The cops went after the vehicle and stopped it near Gulapada Chhak. Fearing arrest, the three individuals—two young men and one young woman—abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police chased them across a farm field and finally caught up with one of the youths and the woman. The other person somehow managed to escape.

The exact quantity of the contraband being smuggled is being assessed. Efforts are on to track the other accused on the run, police informed. Investigation is underway to determine the origin and destination of the ganja. The exact quantity of ganja in the vehicle will be weighed after a magistrate arrives, they said.

The crackdown comes a day after a similar incident took place in the district where a driver set a ganja-laden car on fire when its tyre burst, and ran away to evade arrest. The cannabis along with the car was destroyed in the blaze.