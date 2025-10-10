Bhanjanagar: Amid tightened security following the cold-blooded murder of BJP leader and lawyer Pitabas Panda in Berhampur, police have arrested two miscreants with illegal firearm in Bhanjanagar town of Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday.

The identities of the accused have not been disclosed yet. They were apprehended near Bisoi Chhak late in the night during routine police patrolling. Three live bullets, a pistol and magazine have been seized from their possession.

As per reports, Ganjam police had beefed up patrolling specially during night hours after advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda was shot dead at point-blank range in full public glare in Berhampur on Monday. Going by the instructions, local police were patrolling the area when they spotted two individuals near a roadside eatery.

The latter, on seeing the cops, instantly left the spot and tried to hide. Their suspicious behaviour caught the attention of the police who followed them. On seeing the police pursuing them, the duo started hurling abuses. One of youths suddenly brandished a gun but before he could act, police disarmed and nabbed them. They were taken into custody and the armed ammunition recovered from their possession.

Police said they were produced in court today. A case has been registered and investigation underway to probe the source of firearm possession and motive behind procuring it. Initialinvestigation revealed that both the accused were history-sheeters. Further probe is ongoing.

It has also raised a serious concern about the brazen rise of anti-social elements in the region, specially following the brutal killing of Panda.