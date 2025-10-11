Bhubaneswar: Days after miscreants opened fire at an ashram on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, police have arrested two persons in this connection. The accused, who were found to be residents of Bhadrak district, were nabbed by Commissionerate Police following an intense search operation. A gun has been seized from their possession.Their identities have not been disclosed yet, but preliminary probe revealed that the duo resided in the ashram. Past enmity is believed to led to the violence.

As per reports, at least two persons had sustained injuries after anti-socials opened fire at them at an ashram in Deuliapatna village on Sunday evening.

Investigation indicated that the attack was possibly directed at the baba of the ashram which is reportedly run by a retired Odisha Police personnel. While the baba escaped unharmed, two of his employees sustained gunshot injuries. The victims Ashok Mohanty and Sunil Barik sustained wounds in the leg and abdomen, respectively. They, somehow, managed to get away and were immediately taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Infocity police, on getting information, had immediately started investigating the case. After an intensive search effort, they managed to nab two suspects. The involvement of other persons in the attack is still being probed. It is difficult to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack as there are no CCTVs in the isolated area, official sources had informed.