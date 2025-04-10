Rourkela: Amid rising cases of crime and safety concerns, two persons were reportedly killed by miscreants in separate incidents in Rourkela in Odisha's Sundargarh district. While one of them succumbed during treatment, the other body of the other deceased was found early in the morning today.

One of the deceased, was identified as Mukesh Kar (21) of Jiabahal village within Brahmani Tarang police limits. His family, who reached out to the police and filed a written complaint, alleged that Mukesh along with his friend Rishi Prasad were brutally attacked by a gang at Chhend VSS market at around 10.45 pm on Wednesday. Mukesh's elder brother Biswa Ranjan Kar (26), who filed the complaint, accused one Roshan, Om Prakash and some of their associates of assaulting Mukesh and his friend with knife and other sharp weapons in a planned bid to kill the duo.

Locals who witnessed the scene rushed the bleeding victims to Rourkela Government Hospital but as their condition deteriorated, doctors referred them to JP Hopsital. However, at around 2 am, Mukesh succumbed to injuries. His friend Rishi is still critical and undergoing treatment, hospital authorities said.

In another development, body of a ragpicker was found with throat slit in Gandhinagar area of the city. While it is suspected that he was murdered, his identity or circumstances leading to his death are yet to be ascertained.