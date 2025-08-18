Sambalpur/Cuttack: As cases of sexual crimes against women continue unabated, two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Sambalpur and Cuttack districts of Odisha.

In Sambalpur district, police have held four out of five youths for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Jujumura on Sunday. Another accused is still on the run.

The accused were rounded up by the police following a complaint by the girl's family. As per their allegations, the girl had gone out for some work when the youths intercepted her. They then dragged her to a secluded spot and allegedly took turns to rape her. The survivor later shared the ordeal with her parents after which the family reported the matter to the police.

Police confirmed that the accused have been detained for interrogation. Efforts are on to trace the fifth accused. Further investigation is underway, they said.

In another similar incident, a minor girl was allegedly molested by an auto-driver while on her way to the market in Chauliaganj area of Cuttack. Though the incident took place on August 8, the mattter came to the fore after a formal police complaint was filed by the survivor's kin. The complaint stated that the girl along with a friend had come from Jagatpur for shopping on the fateful day. The duo had hired an auto to go to the market to buy a dress. On the way, the girl asked her friend to get some water as she was feeling nauseous.

When her friend got down to buy bottled water from a roadside shop, the auto-driver turned back and allegedly made an attempt to outrage her modesty. When confronted, he also threatened to kill them. The FIR stated that the accused driver even gave threats of throwing petrol on them and setting them on fire.

Police said medical examination of the survivor has been done and her statement recorded to be produced in court. Probe is on to apprehend the accused, they informed.