Angul: Tension prevailed after two minor siblings were shot at and sustained critical injuries while they were sleeping in Kishorenagar in Odisha's Angul district. The incident took place in Bhagamunda village late on Thursday night.

The brother-sister duo, aged 9 and 13, respectively were identified as children of one Prafulla Mirda. Both sustained gunshot wounds on their abdomen and were rushed to SCB Medical College in Cuttack where they are currently undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the siblings were sleeping on the verandah of their house when miscreants arged into their house and opened fire at them. Preliminary investigation revealed that the children were alone in the house when the incident took place. They were first taken to Kishorenagar community health centre and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

While the reason behind the shooting is still not established yet, there are speculations that the miscreants could be poachers as the area is a hunting zone.

Meanwhile, the children's father told police that they had no past enmity with anyone that could have led to the incident.

Police said they have initiated a probe. Further details will be shared once a scientific team reaches the spot and starts investigation.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the region.