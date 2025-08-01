Puri: Days after two theft suspects in a daring move escaped police custody by breaking through the toilet skylight in Odisha's Puri district, they were nabbed again from Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar.

The accused duo, identified as Suryakant Mohanty (20) and Krishna Sahu (25), was nabbed by a police leam led by SI Buddharai Majhi following an intensive search operation over 60 hours in various places across districts. They had been arrested on charges of motorcycle theft and shoplifting in Sorisiapada village in Gop. Both were history-sheeters accused of various crimes in the past.

On July 29 evening at around 7.30 pm, the two suspects, who were detained at Gop police station in Puri, had fled the lockup on the pretext of using the washroom from where they removed the skylight and escaped.

Following the dramatic breach, preliminary investigation had been initiated which indicated that the two of them had executed the brazen attempt after keenly observing the corroding skylight in the toilet for a while. They had then hatched an elaborate plan to access the roof by making a hole through it.

It turned out that the skylight had disintegrated over time, a structural flaw that allowed the lockup breach.

Police shared that their escape was probed through CCTV footage and a manhunt started at various locations. Police stations had also been put on alert until the fugitives were held.

Addressing mediapersons, Puri SP Pinak Misra had said that Additional SP had been directed to investigate negligence of duty and under what circumstances the suspects escaped. Action will be taken once he submits a report, he had added. He had also stated that two teams were formed to nab the fugitives at the earliest.

The incident had raised serious questions on security infrastructure lapses in police stations which not only allows miscreants to go scot-free but also poses a threat to the public.