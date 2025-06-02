Bhubaneswar: The undergraduate (UG) results of Ravenshaw University in Odisha’s Cuttack city were published today.

The varsity recorded the pass percentage of 84.10 per cent this year. Altogether 1,384 students appeared the UG (Final Degree) examinations this year. Of them, 1,164 have cleared the tests, said the authorities of Ravenshaw University.

The pass percentage stood 85.97 per cent in Arts, 77.17 per cent in Science, 83.20 per cent in Commerce and 90.24 per cent in professional courses.

Altogether 549 students appeared the exam in various Arts subjects. Of them, 472 have been declared successful.

Similarly, altogether 333 students appeared the tests in various Science subjects. Of them, 257 students have cleared the examinations.

As per the data, 256 students appeared the examination in Commerce subjects. Out of them, 213 have been declared successful.

Altogether 246 students appeared the exams in various professional courses. Out of them, 222 have cleared the tests.

Truptishree Nandy and Tara Prasad Tripathy have been declared as the best graduates in regular and professional courses respectively.

The Toppers’ List