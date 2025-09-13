Bhubaneswar: Two persons were injured in a knife attack near Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town today.

The incident caused panic among the locals as well as devotees, reports said.

As per reports, some bike-borne miscreants reached the North Gate (Uttar Dwar) of the 12th century shrine in the afternoon and attacked Gourang Sahu of Markandeswar Sahi and his nephew Santosh Kumar Sahu with knives.

The desperadoes fled the spot soon after committing the crime. The uncle-nephew duo sustained multiple injuries in the knife attack, reports added.

On being informed, Singhadwar police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident by examining the footage from the CCTV cameras installed near the temple. The cops have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

It is suspected that the knife attack could be the fallout of a previous enmity between the Sahu family and some others in the locality. Sources, meanwhile, claimed that the Sahu family had a business rivalry with some others in Makandeswar area of the Holy Town.