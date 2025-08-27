Bhubaneswar: In a major mishap, a portion of the roof of an under-construction platform at Cuttack railway station collapsed today.

As per reports, a portion of the roof of the under-construction platform (1), measuring around 500 metres, collapsed during redevelopment work at the railway station in the afternoon.

The collapsed roof of the platform reportedly blocked rail tracks. The mishap took place soon after a train passed through the station, reports said.

“The roof of old platform 1 collapsed during the demolition of some structures at Cuttack railway station as part of the redevelopment work. There was no one at the site during the mishap. Steps are being taken to remove the debris as soon as possible,” said a security official at the railway station.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR), meanwhile, said an old wall collapsed on to the platform during redevelopment work at the station at around 3 pm today.

However, there was no injury or casualty in the incident. But, train movement on two platforms (1&2) was hampered due to the mishap, added ECoR.

A senior official, meanwhile, told Kanak News that a technical staffer of the Railways was injured in the mishap and he was admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack.

“The tracks were cleared by the evening and train movement on platform no.1 was restored. Bhubaneswar-Balasore MEMU (68408) passed on platform 1 at 7.20 pm,” said the ECoR.

It is worth mentioning here that Tamil Nadu-based construction company, URC, has been assigned the redevelopment work at Cuttack rail station. The project is scheduled to be completed by December-end.