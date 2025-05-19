Bhubaneswar: An unidentified drone was spotted hovering over the Lingaraj temple in the Odisha capita here today.

As per reports, the drone hovered over the 11th century shrine for around 15 minutes in the evening.

The drone reportedly flew over Lingaraj temple from 5.15 pm to 5.30 pm. Some servitors of the shrine noticed the drone and immediately informed the incident to Lingaraj police.

It is worth mentioning here that Lingaraj temple is a high-security zone with deployment of people personnel near the shrine.

The Commissionerate Police has put restrictions on flying of drones over the temple and its surrounding areas.