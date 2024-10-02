Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has changed the uniform design for secondary school students in the state.

The change will be implemented under the Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana.

The uniform will now be light brown and maroon. Boys will wear checkered light brown shirts with maroon pants, while girls will don checkered kurtas paired with maroon jackets and salwars.

In a letter to the Director of Secondary Education, the School and Mass Education Department said the government has approved the final design and colour.

The new uniform will be implemented in schools where the previous uniform has not yet been stitched or distributed.