Bhubaneswar: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram today inaugurated the Skill Lab at Kirmira Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

The newly established Skill Lab focuses on agriculture and automotive trades, providing students with practical exposure to employable skills alongside academic learning.

The event was held in alignment with the national launch of 200 EMRS Skill Labs by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a virtual conference.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Kumud Khuswa, Deputy Commissioner, NESTS (National Education Society for Tribal Students), T.V.S. Prakash Rao, Consultant, NESTS, and Kunal Motiram Chhavan, District Collector, Jharsuguda, among other dignitaries.

In his address, the Union Minister emphasized the vital role of skill-based education in the holistic development of tribal students. He lauded the government’s initiative to establish Skill Labs in EMRSs, enabling students to acquire practical knowledge and vocational competencies that will enhance their future career prospects.

Oram appreciated the achievements of EMRS students in academics, sports, and cultural activities, encouraging them to ‘dream big and aim high’ in all their endeavours. He also interacted with students and parents, listening to their experiences and aspirations.

The establishment of Skill Labs at EMRS institutions marks a significant step towards empowering tribal youth through education and employable skills, contributing to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.