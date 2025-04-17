Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, today inaugurated several road projects and laid foundation stones for new ones worth Rs 4,137 crore in Odisha.

Gadkari inaugurated the projects and laid foundation stones for new initiatives at an event at Baramunda ground in the capital city here.

On the occasion, the Union Minister announced that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the 110-km capital region ring road project in Odisha. The 6-lane ring road project from Rameswaram in Khurda district to Tangi in Cuttack district will be executed with an expenditure of Rs 7,000 crore.

“We are waiting for the approval of the Union Cabinet to commence the construction work for the ring road project,” Gadkari said.

The ministry has also approved a proposal for six laning of Bhubaneswar-Puri road with an expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore, he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan among others were present on the occasion.

The Union Minister inaugurated four laning of Talcher to Kamakhyanagar (41 km) stretch of National Highway-149 and National Highway-53. The project was executed with an expenditure of around Rs 800 crore.

He also inaugurated vehicle underpasses (VUPs) of National Highway-16 at Balikuda, Sikharpur and Badachana. The VUPs have been constructed with an expenditure of Rs 45 crore.

The Union Minister laid foundation stones for three new VUPs and a flyover of NH-16. Similarly, foundation stone was laid for an additional bridge of NH-16 over Gangua Nallah at Palasuni in the capital city here.

Besides, Gadkari laid foundation stones for new bridges over Mahanadi, Ret, Sagada and Tel rivers among other road projects in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister moved a proposal before the Union Minister for eight laning of the Bhubaneswar-Puri road with the provision of a service road.

“The eight-lane road between Bhubaneswar and Puri can cater to the needs for next 100 years,” said the Chief Minister.

Besides, Majhi urged the Union Minister to take the necessary steps for four laning of the coastal highway in Odisha.

Similarly, the Chief Minister sought Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance from the Centre to develop the road infrastructure in the state.