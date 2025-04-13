Bhubaneswar: The Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024 has come into effect in the state following the assent of the Governor of Odisha, Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati.

The Bill was passed on 2nd April, 2025, after extensive deliberation in the Odisha Assembly. With the the Governor’s approval on 12th April, 2025, the Act is now in force throughout the state, marking a significant reform in Odisha’s higher education system, a release by the Higher Education Department stated today.

Expressing his gratitude to the Governor, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj described this development as a “new dawn” for higher education in the state. He emphasized that the act will bring transformative changes aimed at strengthening the education system, addressing longstanding challenges and enhancing academic excellence.

“The Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024 has been designed to address long-standing challenges in the state’s higher education domain. It aims to bring about substantial reforms, ensuring autonomy for universities and enhancing the efficiency of academic functions,” Minister stated.

Key Reforms in Higher Education through the Implementation of Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024

Recruitment

The recruitment of faculty in universities will not be conducted through the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Instead, universities will form a committee comprising educationists for the faculty recruitment purpose. This will allow the recruitment process to be completed within a specified period, without unnecessary delays. Furthermore, it will ensure that faculty appointments align with the requirements of undergraduate and postgraduate curricula, as well as subject-specific demands.

Vice-Chancellor

(a) A three-member committee will be constituted for the selection of Vice-Chancellors in universities. Only distinguished educationists

from the field of higher education will be part of this committee.

(b) The age limit for Vice-Chancellors has been increased from 67 to 70 years. This decision seeks to bring in experienced academic leaders into university administration.

Reintroduction of the Senate in Universities

(a) With the enforcement of the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024, the Senate is being reintroduced into the administrative framework of universities.

(b) The Senate is the highest advisory body of a university, comprising educationists, faculty, students, administrative staff etc and it plays a vital role in the development of the university and the higher education sector.

(c) As per the Act, each university will have a Senate that will meet at least twice a year. The Senate will consist of 68 members, out of which a minimum of 37 members will be from among teachers, educationists, and student representatives, ensuring balanced and inclusive representation.

Ensuring a Robust Foundation and Strengthened Education System

(a) Recruitment of faculty in universities will help maintain an optimal teacher-student ratio across undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

(b) To provide access to quality higher education for all and to enhance the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in the state, distance education systems will be introduced in every university.

(c) For strengthening financial management in universities, a Finance Committee will be constituted.

(d) Proposals have been made to establish Building and Construction Committees for reviewing and monitoring infrastructure development projects.

(e) All funds received or acquired by the universities will be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and detailed financial reports will be presented before the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024 will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in strengthening the higher education system in the state while fostering university autonomy and improving the academic environment. The Act will also contribute to the growth of a knowledge-driven economy in the state. Higher Education Minister Shri Suryabanshi Suraj reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empower the universities and fostering an environment that promotes innovation and quality education.

