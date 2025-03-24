Bhubaneswar: Odisha has formulated a detailed plan, Building Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN), to drive the holistic development of its civil aviation sector, Minister for Commerce and Transport, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, announced in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. The plan was introduced while presenting a ₹3,651 crore demand expenditure for the department.

Of the total allocation, ₹328 crore is earmarked for the civil aviation and ₹320 Crore for the railways sector. Under B-MAAN, a new greenfield airport will be developed in Paradeep, alongside upgradation of airports in Jeypore, Dandabosh, Rangeilunda, Jamadarapali, and Tusara.

Additionally, the State will proceed with the plans for a second international airport in Puri and further development of the Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre in Dhenkanal. As part of the initiative, pilot training will be provided to 10 tribal women under an the airlines cadet pilot program, with the Government covering the training expenses.

Beyond aviation, the department’s demand expenditure includes ₹466 crore for enhancing the road transport authority system and ₹2,483 crore for expanding the mass transport network.

To strengthen inter-state connectivity, 12 new super-premium AC sleeper buses will be introduced. These buses will operate on key routes, including:

Bhubaneswar to Tirupati

Bhubaneswar to Indore (via Ujjain)

Bhubaneswar to Shirdi (via Nagpur)

Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya (via Varanasi)

Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad (via Visakhapatnam)

Bhubaneswar to Bhilai (via Raipur)

The Minister added the Intelligence Enforcement Management System (IEMS) will be opertionalised on State Highways. Initially, Bhubaneswar-Puri, Rameswara-Panikoili and Puri-Konark stretch will be covered under IEMS.