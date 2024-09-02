Bhubaneswar: The state government today unveiled a dedicated web portal for the implementation of Subhadra Yojana for women in Odisha.

The web portal was launched by Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Pravati Parida here.

People can get the required information regarding the novel scheme by accessing the dedicated portal www.subhadra.odisha.gov.in, said Parida.

All information including the final SOP of the scheme, eligibility criteria and the application process are available in the dedicated portal. The applicants can also lodge their grievances through the portal, she added.

Henceforth, the state government will provide all necessary information about the scheme through the portal. The people should rely on the newly-launched portal to get authentic information regarding the scheme, said Parida.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be rolled out in the state by the BJP government on September 17.