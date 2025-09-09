Bhubaneswar: With an aim to position Odisha as a model state in the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs), the State Government today announced the draft of the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2025.

According to official sources, the policy will remain in force from the date of notification until December 31, 2030.

Key Highlights of the Draft Policy:

A dedicated corpus of ₹15 crore will be created under the ‘CM EV R&D Grant’ to fund proposals for EV research and development.

An Odisha Emerging Sector Seed Fund will be set up to invest in startups operating in sunrise sectors.

Garbage and waste collection vehicles, as well as awareness vehicles within Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), must be replaced with EVs within six months of notification.

All government-operated boats and launches will be retrofitted or converted to electric within 12 months. Parks and tourist sites offering boating facilities will only allow pedal-based or solar-electric hybrid boats within the same timeframe.

Educational Institutions: Schools and colleges will be encouraged to switch to electric buses for student transportation within 12 months.

Healthcare & Emergency Services: All government ambulances and Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles will transition to electric within 12 months.

Tourism & Recreation: Amusement parks, picnic spots, and tourist sites that operate shuttle or internal transport services must switch to EVs within six months.

Officials said the draft policy is designed not only to promote EV adoption but also to encourage innovation and create green jobs in the state.