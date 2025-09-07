Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Urban Academy, under the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department, organised a consultative workshop on September 4 to discuss the Draft Parking Policy for Urban Odisha, aiming to address the mounting challenges of parking management in rapidly growing cities.

The workshop brought together senior H&UD officials, Municipal Commissioners, traffic and transport experts, town planners, architects, civil society representatives, and academicians. Discussions focused on building a comprehensive policy framework to regulate parking, ease congestion, and promote safer, more liveable cities.

The draft policy proposes to:

Regulate on-street and off-street parking through a structured system.

Introduce demand-based parking charges to discourage indiscriminate parking.

Promote sustainable mobility options, including walking, cycling, and public transport.

Ensure efficient use of urban land and infrastructure.

Leverage smart technologies for transparent and effective parking management.

Special Secretary, H&UD Department, Rajesh Pravaakar Patil, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the draft policy’s potential to streamline traffic, enhance safety, and foster citizen-friendly urban spaces.

A panel discussion featuring experts Mriganka Saxena, Zohra Mutabanna, Bankim Kalra, Aswathy Dilip, and Prof. Shalini Sinha, and moderated by Ashtha Malhotra, generated insights on Non-Motorised Transport (NMT), Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), and effective enforcement mechanisms.

Once finalised, the Draft Parking Policy will guide all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha to implement efficient, sustainable, and transparent parking systems. The initiative is aligned with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s vision of developing inclusive, people-friendly, and environmentally sustainable cities across the state.