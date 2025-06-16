Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to the state's economy, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) today approved eight transformative industrial projects worth Rs 1,51,239.50 crore in Odisha.

These projects, spread across six districts such as Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha and Sambalpur, have the potential to create over 60,200 job opportunities in the state.

The projects span strategic sectors including aluminium, chemicals, steel, textiles, and ancillary & downstream in metal sector.

In the Aluminium sector, Vedanta Ltd will invest Rs 1,28,000 crore to establish a 3 MTPA aluminium smelter and 4,900 MW captive power plant (CPP) in Dhenkanal. This single mega project is expected to create 30,000 jobs, reaffirming Odisha’s position as a global aluminium hub.

The chemicals sector also witnessed a substantial proposal by SRF Ltd, which will set up a specialty chemicals and refrigerant manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 2 lakh MT in Ganjam, involving an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and generating 20,000 employment opportunities.

In the steel and metal downstream sector, Jindal India Steel Tech Ltd will set up a 1.26 MTPA specialty steel processing facility in Dhenkanal, with an investment of Rs 3,600 crore, creating 2,000 jobs.

Further, Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd proposes a 0.53 MTPA integrated steel plant, DI pipe unit, and 46 MW CPP in Keonjhar, at R2,490 crore, employing 2,370 persons. Additionally, Linde India Ltd will invest Rs 1,303.50 crore to establish an air separation unit in Jajpur, offering high-quality industrial gases and employing 100 people.

Ancillary metal sector projects include Star Metal Works Pvt Ltd, which will invest Rs 2,291 crore in Sambalpur to set up a narrow hot strip mill, cold rolling, and plate cum Steckle mill, creating 250 jobs. Meanwhile, Supreme Metals Export Pvt Ltd plans a 1.2 MTPA rolling mill for TMT bars and wire rods in Keonjhar, worth Rs 1,500 crore, generating 680 jobs.

In the Textiles sector, Sportking India Ltd will invest Rs 2,055 crore in Khordha to establish a cotton and blended yarn manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 62,000 MT, creating 4,800 employment opportunities.

The projects approved in the 41st HLCA meeting reflect Odisha’s strong commitment to industrial growth, job creation, and economic development. With focused leadership and fast decision-making, the state is attracting major investments across key sectors.