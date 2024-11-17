Bhubaneswar: Four artistes of a Jatra troupe were critically injured after the car they were travelling in met with a road mishap in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

The accident took place under Patna police limits in Keonjhar. The injured artistes belong to Rajanandini Jatra troupe.

The Jatra troupe is scheduled to stage its play at Goras village in Keonjhar tonight.

The incident occurred while the four artistes were travelling to Machhagada from Goras in the evening. The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control over it.

The artistes sustained critical injuries in the mishap. The locals rescued the injured artistes and rushed them to a hospital in Karanjia area of Mayurbhanj district.

However, the identities of the injured artistes are yet to be known.