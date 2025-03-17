Kendrapara: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Md. Firoz Khan, Accountant-cum-Supporting staff, O/o Block Education Officer (BEO), Rajkanika, Kendrapara district, for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

As per reports, Khan was taking the amount from a complainant for passing a bill amount of Rs 1.93 lakh and releasing the balance amount of an SHG who had already supplied school uniforms to schools of Rajkanika block.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused and seized.

After the arrest, the Vigilance officers raided a place connected to Khan over suspicion of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation by the anti-corruption agency was underway.