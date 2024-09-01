Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Sitaram Patro, Block Education Officer (BEO), Chhatrapur, Ganjam, for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials of the anti-corruption agency had raided multiple places belonging to Patro, during which disproportionate assets including 3 multi-storeyed buildings, deposits of over Rs 35.61 lakhs, cash of Rs 6.50 lakhs, a four-wheeler etc., which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, he was placed under arrest and will be forwarded to court today, Vigilance sources said.

The agency has registered a case against him in this connection while further probe was underway.